TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.28. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.04.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 29.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 2.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

