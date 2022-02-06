Traders Buy Large Volume of Engagesmart Call Options (NYSE:ESMT)

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 3,537 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 821% compared to the typical daily volume of 384 call options.

ESMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Engagesmart from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Engagesmart from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

ESMT stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. Engagesmart has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Engagesmart will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at $27,641,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at $189,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at $8,174,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at $1,371,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

