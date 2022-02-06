Tranchess (CHESS) Price Up 23.4% Over Last 7 Days

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $71.22 million and approximately $33.32 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tranchess has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,168.45 or 0.99420345 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00073544 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00022025 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00026681 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.34 or 0.00453488 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,524 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.