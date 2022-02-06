TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for TransAlta in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TAC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

TransAlta stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.57. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1,722.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 48.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

