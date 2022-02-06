TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for TransAlta in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.
TransAlta stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.57. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.17.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.29%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1,722.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 48.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransAlta (TAC)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.