Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) PT Lowered to C$2.00 at National Bank Financial

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. lowered their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trevali Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

OTCMKTS:TREVF opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $92.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $79.81 million for the quarter.

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

