Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth about $2,642,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,524,000 after buying an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 23.0% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($41.68) to GBX 3,200 ($43.02) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $948.12.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $205.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.75. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $156.66 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.5714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

