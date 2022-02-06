Trexquant Investment LP Invests $899,000 in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,151 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,167,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,820,000 after buying an additional 25,640 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $47.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZG. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.36.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

