Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 289.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 138.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $47.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $3,853,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $6,642,167.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,378 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

