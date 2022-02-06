Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 41,270 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNK. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNK opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $684.13 million, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.93. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

GNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

