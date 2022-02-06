Trexquant Investment LP Sells 6,360 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 6.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 234,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POR opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.91 and a 200 day moving average of $50.37. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

