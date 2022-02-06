Truist Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Truist Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Mercury Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.10.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,437,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,842,000 after buying an additional 31,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,163,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,232,000 after buying an additional 89,568 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,514,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,507,000 after buying an additional 603,370 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,827,000 after buying an additional 1,234,915 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,641,000 after buying an additional 168,764 shares during the period. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

