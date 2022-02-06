Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) and Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Critical Survey

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.8% of Agenus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of Tscan Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Agenus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Agenus and Tscan Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus 0.38% N/A -1.87% Tscan Therapeutics -522.54% -779.91% -32.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Agenus and Tscan Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tscan Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Agenus presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 381.17%. Tscan Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 330.00%. Given Agenus’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Agenus is more favorable than Tscan Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Agenus and Tscan Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus $88.17 million 6.96 -$180.91 million ($0.12) -19.92 Tscan Therapeutics $1.09 million 109.03 -$26.13 million N/A N/A

Tscan Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agenus.

Summary

Agenus beats Tscan Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K. Srivastava in March 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

Tscan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

