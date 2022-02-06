Tudor Pickering & Holt Cuts Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$43.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price objective lowered by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Northland Power to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Tudor Pickering reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power to C$43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.48.

NPI opened at C$35.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.05 billion and a PE ratio of 92.87. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$34.95 and a 1-year high of C$51.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.65.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$432.08 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.4800001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is presently 313.32%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

