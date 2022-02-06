Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

OTCMKTS TUEM opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. Tuesday Morning has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $5.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.62 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tuesday Morning will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

