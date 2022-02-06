TUI (LON:TUI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.69) price objective on the stock.

TUI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.49) target price on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.42) target price on shares of TUI in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.89) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($2.08) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of GBX 208.75 ($2.81).

Shares of TUI stock opened at GBX 252.70 ($3.40) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 236.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 275.35. TUI has a twelve month low of GBX 189.85 ($2.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 470.97 ($6.33). The firm has a market cap of £4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.17.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

