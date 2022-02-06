Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

TUWOY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. 45,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,871. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

