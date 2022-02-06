TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) by 638.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TuSimple were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth $2,850,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth $9,732,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth $534,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth $962,000. 33.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $289,113.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $43,361.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,631 shares of company stock valued at $676,065 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP opened at $16.55 on Friday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.51.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. As a group, analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.84.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

