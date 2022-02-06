Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Down 5.9% Following Insider Selling

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)’s stock price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $56.41 and last traded at $57.35. 5,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 954,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.97.

Specifically, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 10,440 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $1,204,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 659 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $39,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,712 shares of company stock valued at $9,136,601. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average of $98.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 227.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

