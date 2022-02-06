Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is Palestra Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,814,017 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 591,165 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for 4.6% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Palestra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $215,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $571,919,000 after buying an additional 9,673,391 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 420.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $451,997,000 after buying an additional 8,150,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,545,363,000 after buying an additional 6,687,109 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6,009.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $215,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $201,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UBER. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.

Shares of UBER opened at $37.05 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.81 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

