Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%.

Shares of UI traded down $28.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.22. 352,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,747. Ubiquiti has a 12-month low of $231.85 and a 12-month high of $401.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 90.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ubiquiti stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Ubiquiti worth $15,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

