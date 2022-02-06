Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Hits New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $232.06 and last traded at $249.62, with a volume of 2368 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $264.45.

The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.65). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 25.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $482,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 90.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. 5.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.96.

Ubiquiti Company Profile (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

