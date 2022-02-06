UBS Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €49.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.06) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €43.00 ($48.31) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($47.19) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €46.03 ($51.72).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.