United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.93.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $224.79 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $156.59 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $195.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

