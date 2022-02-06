Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Stock Position Boosted by Lafitte Capital Management LP

Lafitte Capital Management LP grew its position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Universal Logistics comprises 5.4% of Lafitte Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lafitte Capital Management LP’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $9,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 333.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 161.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Universal Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 52.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

ULH stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $460.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.47. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $27.95.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ULH. TheStreet downgraded Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Universal Logistics Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

