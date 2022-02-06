Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.08, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.85 million.

A number of research firms have commented on UTI. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Barrington Research upped their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.85.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $7.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $250.52 million, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $9.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $97.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.75 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 106.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 1,793.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 716,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.