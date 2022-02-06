Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll Sells 7,500 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $811,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $754,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $812,025.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $913,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $995,625.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $1,098,075.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $1,094,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,096,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.83, for a total value of $1,438,725.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total value of $1,456,575.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total value of $1,527,975.00.

Upstart stock opened at $98.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.07 and its 200 day moving average is $212.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 123.29. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

