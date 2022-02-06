US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 64.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,892 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,812 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUAN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 39,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $2,162,341.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $313,494.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,405,616 shares of company stock worth $77,384,609 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -615.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

