US Bancorp DE Has $218,000 Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 37.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,578,000 after buying an additional 1,143,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,177,000 after buying an additional 269,403 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 103.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,900,000 after buying an additional 1,044,618 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 40.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,131,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,908,000 after buying an additional 325,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1,707.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,504,000 after buying an additional 710,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $101.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $109.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total value of $63,585.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,128,912 over the last three months. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

