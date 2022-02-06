US Bancorp DE Has $276,000 Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter worth $8,548,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 532.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,756,000 after purchasing an additional 112,058 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth $17,052,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 8.3% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $144.25 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $136.92 and a 1 year high of $250.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.71.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

OLED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.33.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.