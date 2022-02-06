US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 290.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 272.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 63,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 793,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,090,000 after acquiring an additional 265,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $65.89 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $60.90 and a 52 week high of $70.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.89.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

