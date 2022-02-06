US Bancorp DE Purchases 153 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Carvana were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 70.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 56.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 648.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

NYSE:CVNA opened at $150.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.66 and a beta of 2.35. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $130.25 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.07 and a 200 day moving average of $278.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 7,033 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.93, for a total transaction of $2,067,209.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $2,938,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,473 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,439 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Carvana from $400.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.85.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.