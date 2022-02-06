US Bancorp DE Sells 472 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Radware were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Radware during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Radware during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radware during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Radware during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer cut Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

RDWR stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average is $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 99.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

