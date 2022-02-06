USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the transportation company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

USD Partners has decreased its dividend by 67.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. USD Partners has a payout ratio of 43.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect USD Partners to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.5%.

USDP stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. USD Partners has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $8.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). USD Partners had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 188.92%. The firm had revenue of $29.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.97 million. Equities analysts expect that USD Partners will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in USD Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.54% of USD Partners worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

USDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of USD Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

