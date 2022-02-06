UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.48.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on UWM in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Get UWM alerts:

Shares of UWMC stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $4.30. 4,459,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,630. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. UWM has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $12.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $690.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UWM will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%.

In other UWM news, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $30,251.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $28,786.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in shares of UWM by 11.4% in the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of UWM by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in UWM by 24.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in UWM by 12.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in UWM by 28.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.