Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $740,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLN opened at $6.39 on Friday. Valens Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.26.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

