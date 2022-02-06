Validity (VAL) Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. During the last week, Validity has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. Validity has a market capitalization of $17.43 million and $139,002.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can now be purchased for about $3.88 or 0.00009324 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009164 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.14 or 0.00565686 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Validity Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,503,915 coins and its circulating supply is 4,496,242 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.