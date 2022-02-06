Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $24,550,000 after buying an additional 14,383 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.3% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 20,296.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 280,651 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 279,275 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $4,767,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.8% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Citigroup dropped their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.86.

NYSE:BA opened at $206.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.28 and its 200-day moving average is $214.72. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $183.77 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.