Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 639 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $64.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

