Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $306.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $326.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.10. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

