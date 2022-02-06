Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 225,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,454,013 shares.The stock last traded at $84.13 and had previously closed at $85.41.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.01.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGLT)
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
