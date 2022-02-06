Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 225,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,454,013 shares.The stock last traded at $84.13 and had previously closed at $85.41.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

