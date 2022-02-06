Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Veeco Instruments posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veeco Instruments.

VECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.84. 236,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.49. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86.

In other news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $174,693.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 15,441 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 956,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 27,874 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

