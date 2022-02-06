Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 161.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,487 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $50.03 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average of $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 94.40, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 339.63%.

VTR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.