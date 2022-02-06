Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veru has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Veru stock opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 0.45. Veru has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.39.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $15.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,578,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 380,746 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 17,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

