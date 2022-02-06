Viad (NYSE:VVI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $33.99

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.99 and last traded at $34.04, with a volume of 290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $735.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.92.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). Viad had a negative net margin of 34.29% and a negative return on equity of 77.14%. The business had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Viad by 84.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Viad by 28.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,293,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,481,000 after acquiring an additional 59,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

