Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Vicor were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Vicor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vicor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vicor by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Vicor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICR stock opened at $93.21 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $74.08 and a one year high of $164.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.55 and a 200-day moving average of $127.92.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

In other news, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total value of $1,052,118.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $1,696,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,599 shares of company stock valued at $8,971,820 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

