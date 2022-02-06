Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) and The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Financial Review

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) and The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Victrex and The Weir Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victrex N/A N/A N/A The Weir Group N/A N/A N/A

Victrex has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Weir Group has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Victrex and The Weir Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victrex $419.28 million 5.57 $100.16 million N/A N/A The Weir Group $2.52 billion 2.41 -$192.09 million N/A N/A

Victrex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Weir Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Victrex shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Victrex and The Weir Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victrex 1 4 5 0 2.40 The Weir Group 0 4 10 0 2.71

Victrex currently has a consensus target price of $36.32, suggesting a potential upside of 34.52%. Given Victrex’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Victrex is more favorable than The Weir Group.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. The company was founded on February 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The Oil and Gas segment includes products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. The ESCO segment distributes ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

