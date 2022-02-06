Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 18,578 Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TUYA. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Tuya in the third quarter worth about $1,932,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Tuya by 2,397.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 290,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 278,573 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Tuya by 1.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,853,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,921,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tuya in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tuya in the third quarter worth about $881,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NYSE:TUYA opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuya Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.66.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 49.97%. The firm had revenue of $85.58 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

