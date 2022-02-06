Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $251,000 Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 156.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 44,793 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in B2Gold by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in B2Gold by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 42,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in B2Gold by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,420,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in B2Gold by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 35,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in B2Gold by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 21,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.57 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

BTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.48.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

