Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $228,000 in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $208.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.31. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $175.01 and a 12-month high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

