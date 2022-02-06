Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvve during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Nuvve during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Nuvve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nuvve in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuvve in the second quarter valued at $252,000. 15.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuvve alerts:

Shares of Nuvve stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $124.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvve Holding Corp. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

NVVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nuvve in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Nuvve Company Profile

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.